Get set for a healthy New Year with this fitness tracker deal

Jon Mundy

Get head start on your healthy New Year regime with this Garmin Instinct 2 fitness tracker deal.

Amazon is currently selling the Garmin Instinct 2 for £151.99. That’s a 24% saving on a £199.99 RRP – a brilliant deal if you’re shopping for a fitness tracker ahead of the New Year. Note that this is specifically for the Graphite model, with other colours coming in more expensive.

Longstanding friend of the site and experienced wearables expect Michael Sawh handled our Garmin Instinct 2 review for us, and awarded the fitness watch a very respectable 4 out of 5. He described it as “An outdoor watch with navigation, plentiful tracking modes and decent battery life”.

This is a stripped back fitness watch that might not have all of the bells and whistles of Garmin’s top models, but which gives you the fitness tracking basics in a solid package at a great price.

Battery life is outstanding, extending up to 28 days in smartwatch mode and a whopping 65 days in battery saver mode. The watch spots 30 hours of GPS battery life alone.

Michael also liked the Garmin Instinct 2’s design, with its lightweight yet tough polymer body and intuitive textured buttons. This thing is waterproof to 100 metres, too.

This is fronted by a 176 x 176 transflective display that proves to be crisp and clear. Garmin includes a fixed dial screen in the top right-hand corner of the face, which displays information such as heart rate or elevation during workout tracking, and data such as daily steps outside of it.

As this suggests, this is very much a fitness tracker rather than an out and out smartwatch, but it works phenomenally well within those parameters.

If you’re planning to get fit in the New Year, and especially if you’re aiming to reduce those pesky smartphone distractions, this Garmin Instinct 2 could be ideal. It’s a no nonsense tracker at a new low price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

