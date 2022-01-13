 large image

Get running in 2022 with this phenomenal Beats Powerbeats Pro deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

No more excuses, the 4-star rated Beats Powerbeats Pro have plummeted to just £109.99 – making this the perfect time to start running in the New Year.

Even though they’ve been on the market since 2019, the Powerbeats Pro still have an RRP of £219.95, leaving you with a tasty saving of £109.96, which would almost cover the cost of an entire year’s worth of Spotify or Apple Music.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Price Drop

Beats Powerbeats Pro Price Drop

Need a solid pair of running headphones for the New Year? The Beats Powerbeats Pro have plummeted to just £109.99 – a whole 50% cheaper than their original RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.95
  • Now £109.99
View Deal

It’s also worth pointing out that this is the cheapest price that this particular pair of Powerbeats has gone for, with our Amazon price history tool showing that this is the first time they’ve ever fallen below £149.

By comparison, most other high-end true wireless earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM4, will cost you well over the £200 mark, so if you want to enjoy great sound quality on the go at a price that doesn’t break the bank, then this offer on the Powerbeats Pro is a great shout.

Beats Powerbeats Pro price history

But what about the Powerbeats themselves? Well, for starters, the ‘hook’ that sprouts from the main body of each earbud is exactly the type of design you need if you want enjoy your favourite tracks on a run.

Take it from someone who has tested countless headphones and earbuds whilst out for a park run – design is essential, unless you want to be constantly readjusting your earbuds. The hook allows the Powerbeats to space in place during a workout, so you can just focus on the task at hand.

If you do have your sights set on someday conquering a marathon or a half-marathon, then the Powerbeats have got you covered there too with tremendous battery life. When topped up, these bad boys can get you up to nine hours of playback, which is considerably longer than what you’d expect to find elsewhere.

Plus, you can get up to 30 hours in total when you consider the extra juice available via the accompanying charging case.

We all know the power that a great soundtrack can bring when you’re looking for motivation mid-workout, which is exactly why – at this price – the Beats Powerbeats Pro are a must buy.

