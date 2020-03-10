The Fossil Sport is back down to its lowest ever price of just £89, available in a variety of colours and sizes.

Act fast before the Fossil Sport shoots back up in price with the cost of this wearable constantly fluctuating and keeping us guessing. With an RRP of £249, you can purchase the Fossil Sport in both its 41mm and 43mm variants, with a selection of colourful straps to choose from.

Reduced down by £160, there’s no better time to pick up the Fossil Sport fitness tracker with one out there perfect for you.

Putting fitness at its very heart, that isn’t to say the Fossil Sport looks just like every other sort of basic fitness tracker – though perhaps that’s to be expected considering Fossil, as a designer brand, is known to produce stunning items.

The Fossil Sport certainly takes on some of those characteristics with a sleek circular design and OLED panel for a bold, clear screen that’s definitely nice on the eye.

The face also features three buttons, the somewhat classic rotating crown which allows you to breeze through the menus on your watch, as well as two customisable buttons you can set up as shortcuts to the apps you want to use most – though one already seamlessly takes you to Google Fit, which you may want to keep.

Alongside Google Fit, which offers a number of on-screen workouts to follow as well as logging your progress, the Fossil Sport also has a ton of other features to reach your goals, including its 5ATM rating which allows you to swim whilst wearing it.

The Fossil Sport also has its very own heart rate monitor for use whether you’re running or doing Yoga. The smartwatch also boasts untethered GPS, which means you don’t have to bring your smartphone with you on your run.

When it comes to battery life, admittedly the Fossil Sport doesn’t quite meet the mark. In our testing period we found the Fossil Sport needed to be charged at the end of the day to ensure it was able to take on another day. That said, able to charge to 80% within an hour, at least it doesn’t take long to reach full juice capacity.

Down to £89 in a variety of hues and sizes, as we said the Fossil Sport’s “Google Fit is able to track practically any sport or exercise you can think of, and between the various sensors included in the Fossil Sport, it does a decent job of it. The design is attractive for a sporty smartwatch and it’s comfortable to wear everyday and during exercise.”

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…