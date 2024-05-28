Get ready for the summer of sport with this ace Sky Sports deal

The end of the Premier League season is usually a good time to pick up Sky Sports on the cheap, even with an amazing summer of coverage ahead and a price that locks you in for the entirety of the next Premier League season.

Take right now, for instance. You can get a Sky Stream streaming box, with Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £46 a month. That rate is secured for 18 months.

Sky Sports with Sky Stream media bargain The Sky Stream box gives you streamed access to the best of Sky and this deal gets you Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £46 Sky

18 month contract

£46 a month View Deal

There’s no need for a satellite dish and the Sky Stream box is plug and play with no need for a pro installation.

You’ll get all nine dedicated Sky Sports channels streamed directly to your TV. That means the chance to enjoy England Cricket, the US Open Tennis, the return of the NFL, Formula 1 all summer long. The Premier League, of course, will be back in August too. Loads of the coverage is available in Ultra HD with HDR provided you pay for the upgrade too.

As for Sky Entertainment, that gets you a load of brilliant channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. Outside that umbrella you get Eurosport, Comedy Central, MTV and National Geographic. Discovery+ is bundled in too.

A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky Pros Democratic approach to content discovery

Accessible interface

Dolby Vision and Atmos support

Stable streaming performance Cons Costs add up with add-ons

Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth

Interface is a little sluggish at times

As for Netflix, well you’ll get the Basic with Ads subscription bundled in and, if you already have an account, you can bring your profile with you. Happy days.

Upgrading to Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium costs an extra £6 and £9 respectively, while adding Sky Cinema costs as little as £10 a month to add on an 18 month contract.

As for Sky Stream, our reviewer was a big fan of the accessible content via the SkyOS interface and stable streaming performance. In awarding a 4.5 star review, he concluded: “The content is the star of the show, and now you can plug it into whatever screen you prefer.”