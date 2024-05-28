Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get ready for the summer of sport with this ace Sky Sports deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The end of the Premier League season is usually a good time to pick up Sky Sports on the cheap, even with an amazing summer of coverage ahead and a price that locks you in for the entirety of the next Premier League season.

Take right now, for instance. You can get a Sky Stream streaming box, with Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £46 a month. That rate is secured for 18 months.

Sky Sports with Sky Stream media bargain

Sky Sports with Sky Stream media bargain

The Sky Stream box gives you streamed access to the best of Sky and this deal gets you Sky Sports, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £46

  • Sky
  • 18 month contract
  • £46 a month
View Deal

There’s no need for a satellite dish and the Sky Stream box is plug and play with no need for a pro installation.

You’ll get all nine dedicated Sky Sports channels streamed directly to your TV. That means the chance to enjoy England Cricket, the US Open Tennis, the return of the NFL, Formula 1 all summer long. The Premier League, of course, will be back in August too. Loads of the coverage is available in Ultra HD with HDR provided you pay for the upgrade too.

As for Sky Entertainment, that gets you a load of brilliant channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. Outside that umbrella you get Eurosport, Comedy Central, MTV and National Geographic. Discovery+ is bundled in too.

Sky Stream main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky

Pros

  • Democratic approach to content discovery
  • Accessible interface
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • Stable streaming performance

Cons

  • Costs add up with add-ons
  • Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth
  • Interface is a little sluggish at times

As for Netflix, well you’ll get the Basic with Ads subscription bundled in and, if you already have an account, you can bring your profile with you. Happy days.

Upgrading to Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium costs an extra £6 and £9 respectively, while adding Sky Cinema costs as little as £10 a month to add on an 18 month contract.

As for Sky Stream, our reviewer was a big fan of the accessible content via the SkyOS interface and stable streaming performance. In awarding a 4.5 star review, he concluded: “The content is the star of the show, and now you can plug it into whatever screen you prefer.”

You might like…

Sky Stream Review

Sky Stream Review

Kob Monney 7 months ago
Sky Stream vs Sky Q: Which should you get?

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: Which should you get?

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Sky Stream vs Sky Glass: Which should you get?

Sky Stream vs Sky Glass: Which should you get?

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Virgin Media Stream vs Sky Stream Puck: What are the differences?

Virgin Media Stream vs Sky Stream Puck: What are the differences?

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words