Get ready for the Premier League with this phenomenal TNT Sports deal

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

With the Premier League kicking off this weekend and not stopping untill May 2024, there’s never been a better time to buy a TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports) package, and fortunately you can get yours at a discount today.

For only £12 a month as a BT customer, you can gain access to TNT Sports, featuring action from the Premier League as well as every European international club competition, not to mention Eurosport and Discovery+ Premium.

The biggest name on the card for this deal is most definitely the Premier League. You are guaranteed a game every weekend plus some extra during the week, for a grand total of 52 live games. On top of that, TNT has the exclusive UK rights to every European international club competition, from the group stages of the UEFA Conference right up to the Champions League final in Wembley next June.

If you love watching live sports, and are already a BT customer, then you’ll love this special, one-week-only offer from BT on their package which includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and Discovery+.

  • BT
  • No upfront cost
  • £12 a month
View Deal

For football fans, that by itself should more than justify the £12 a month investment, but TNT has more up its sleeve, including the rights to show Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Vanarama National League (read – conference) throughout the season.

The deal doesn’t end there. If football is only one of your sports of choice, or you’re not into it at all, TNT still has something for you – from Rugby Union, to boxing and UFC, plus all of the biggest races on the road cycling calendar, you’ll be covered thanks to the TNT Sports/Eurosport combination.

In short, if you’re a pre-existing BT customer who hasn’t already made use of the massive quantity of sporting action TNT can offer you, there’s no better opportunity than right now to grab all the entertainment you need at a very reasonable price.

