With so much DLC on the horizon, it might be about time to bolster your Nintendo Switch memory – perfectly coinciding with this 20% saving on the 200GB SanDisk Micro SD card on Amazon.

Whilst being a fairly powerful console, it’s true that the internal memory is severely lacking at just 32GB. With a plethora of incredible games in its roster, both indie and triple-A, making use of the Nintendo Switch’s Micro SD slot is a must for ensuring you have enough space to play the best of them. Able to house up to 2TB of external storage, this 200GB Micro SD is more than enough as a place to start in your ever-expanding library of games.

As well as offering a place to save your progress, chucking a memory card in your Nintendo Switch console can also give a boost to its processing speeds in terms of launching games and when hitting save, reading and writing in a tight performance.

It’s also worth noting that if you’re not in the habit of carting around physical games cartridges, this allows more flexibility in buying digital copies of games that you can store straight on your console.

Not a Switch gamer? This 200GB SanDisk Micro SD is just as suitable for cameras, smartphones and other devices. With transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s, it can also load apps faster, as well as stored digital files. Snap photos and record video footage with the ability to competently shoot in Full HD.

An essential for any compatible device, it’s true that Micro SD memory cards don’t come cheap, but this 200GB SanDisk beauty is sure to do the trick with a solid 20% off its RRP on Amazon.

