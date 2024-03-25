Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get ready for summer with this Dyson fan mega deal

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Thanks to this impressive eBay deal, you can currently get a Dyson Pure Cool for under £270. 

Already marked down to £379.99, customers can get a refurbished Dyson Pure Cool fan from Dyson’s official eBay store with an extra 30% discount applied at the checkout, making it just £265.99. That’s a massive £184 off the RRP.

As this is from the official Dyson Outlet on eBay, you can guarantee that the fan has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, plus there’s a one-year guarantee from Dyson too. 

The Dyson Pure Cool is a seriously impressive air purifier. Thanks to its Air Multiplier technology, the Pure Cool is powerful enough to draw pollutants as small as 0.1 microns from further away, leaving entire rooms purified. 

Ideal for warmer weather, the Pure Cool also doubles up as a cooling tower and cools your whole room with cleaner air. The fan speed is adjustable, with the free-to-use Dyson app or the included remote control, but you can expect a powerful stream of smooth and consistent purified air.

Fitted with three sensors, the Pure Cool cleverly detects 99.95% of microscopic allergens and pollutants in the air and uses its 360-degree filtration system, which combines activated carbon, to remove odours and gases. 

Once captured, these pollutants are fully sealed to the medical-grade HEPA H13 standard, so you won’t have to worry about them leaking out. 

We gave the Dyson Pure Cool a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding its “dual-function (also operating as a quality fan) makes it more versatile and a great choice for anyone who wants to keep cool while maintaining their indoor air quality.”

Whether you’re worried about bringing home allergens and pollutants from outside or you just want to keep cool, especially as summer is just around the corner, then this impressive deal on the Dyson Pure Cool is not to be missed.

