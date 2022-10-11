 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Get Philips ‘The One’ 4K TV for even less in this Prime Early Access deal

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Philips’ The One’ 4K TVs have proven popular in recent years, offering a range of premium features at an affordable price. This Prime deal ensures you can get the model for even less.

The 50-inch PUS8556 model is part of the Prime Early Access deal event and you can save £80 on this 4K TV to bring it down to £399.

Philips ‘The One’ PUS5886 for £399

Philips ‘The One’ PUS5886 for £399

Get Philips 50-inch The One 4K TV for just £399, featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos support

We haven’t yet tested this model, but we had looked at previous models and given both TVs we’d looked at 4 out of 5 stars. We’ve been impressed with the amount of value the series offers, a good choice for those who want premium picture and sound features without having to pay through the nose for them.

Android TV is the smart interface of choice, bringing with it the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and the UK catch-up apps (BBC iPlayer, My5, etc). Google Assistant voice support along with Chromecast streaming are possible with this model, and Alexa voice control is possible via connected products.

It covers the main HDR formats in Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG, ensuring that it can show content in the best fashion it possibly can. For gaming there is VRR support that will help with consoles produce a more responsive performance and better image quality. Dolby Atmos is included among the specs, so if you have an Atmos sound set-up (or are interested in getting one), an Atmos compatible TV will pass-through the soundtracks for a more immersive, 3D sound.

There’s DTS Play-Fi for those who want to build a bigger, modular sound system; adding surround speakers or subwoofers to help enhance the audio performance. And The PUS8558 is an Ambilight TV, a lighting technology that’s exclusive to Philips TVs and produces a light show that mimics what’s happening on screen for added immersion.

£399 for a 50-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal in our opinion, and on its feature set alone the PUS5886 offers plenty to shout about. Any Prime member after a TV for less than £500 should give this one a look.

author icon

