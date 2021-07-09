Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get Philips’ cheapest OLED for even less ahead of Euro 2020 final

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Want to watch the Euro 2020 final in style, or just upgrade that tired looking HD TV? Well, Philips has cranked out an unmissable deal.

The Philips 55OLED705 was already the TV brand’s cheapest OLED for 2021, but with England set to take on Italy in their first major final in 55 years, Philips has dished out a special ‘Come on England’ price of £899, £100 off the original RRP.

Deal: Get the Philips 55OLED705 for £899, saving £100

This deal won’t be here for very long either. It starts today (9th July) and runs until Tuesday (13th July), so you’ll need to get your boots on quick if you want this before the Euro 2020 final.

The Philips 55OLED705 was meant to launch last year as the company’s cheapest OLED, but the launch was delayed until this year. At this moment in time it’s the most affordable OLED on the market, and was sitting just below the £1000 ahead of this deal.

Like every other OLED from Philips, the OLED705 supports all the major HDR formats in HDR10, HLG (which you’ll need for BBC iPlayer’s 4K content), HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, so you can be confident the TV will be outputting the best quality it can with 4K HDR content.

The 705 has the P5 Perfect Engine, so there are no AI picture smarts on this set. However, you can rely on Philips’ famed sense of vivid image colour quality; complemented by OLED’s excellent contrast, the deepest black levels of any type of TV on the market and the best wide-viewing angles, so you can catch all the action without loss of picture quality no matter where you sit.

The operating system is Android TV 9, so it’s a bit older in spec compared to the premium OLEDs, though you still get Chromecast for streaming from mobile devices and Google Assistant for voice smarts.

There’s no HDMI 2.1 functionality for gaming, which makes it more suited for those who want to watch sports with its Dolby Atmos support, HDMI 2.0 port and ARC connectivity for plugging in a soundbar.

Philips’ Ambilight system, which casts the colours on the screen to the surface behind it, is available in its three-sided form. Expect Ambilight – exclusive to Philips’ TVs – to make the experience of watching sports even more spectacular.



So to reiterate, Philips’ cheapest OLED is now even cheaper, but only for a short period. Get it while you can and enjoy the wonders of OLED picture quality.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

