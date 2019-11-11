Get these true wireless in-ears for a super-cheap price, today only

Black Friday is not far away and there are some great deals to be had before Black Friday begins. Today sees a big drop on the Lypertek Tevi true wireless headphones

It’s received very positive reviews and Trusted Reviews will be giving its opinion on the Tevi true wireless in the coming weeks. They were already pretty affordable and this early Amazon Black Friday deal means you can get them for an absolute steal.

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless In-Ear Isolating Bluetooth Earphones

That’s because the Lypertek Tevi have dropped from their original RRP of £99 to an amazingly affordable £69.99. That’s a 30% drop making them one of the cheapest true wireless headphones available.

It hasn’t been this cheap ever on Amazon and they come stacked with the latest headphone features. Bluetooth support is the latest version in Bluetooth 5, so if you have compatible devices you’ll be able to take advantage of a longer wireless range and a higher data transfer rate while using less power to do so. It also supports aptX Bluetooth and the AAC codec.

What else do they have? They’re rated up to IPX7 which means they’re completely waterproof, able to survive an intense workout or being drenched by the rain, something those in the UK are well accustomed to.

Battery life is 10 hours out of the case, with the charging case sixty hours for a total of 70 hours. That’s enough to last you the working week and then some.

Packing 6mm Graphene drivers – a lightweight material noted for its strength and durability, Lypertek claim the Tevi is capable of producing a clean, balanced and powerful audio presentation with a decently wide soundstage.

While Trusted Reviews‘ official take is still in the works, the Tevi’s Amazon page is full of positive notices. One from an Amazon reviewer called Mr. B says: “In summary, I love these little things. They are 100% my daily driver IEM, and I am a full convert to the joys of fully wireless. Would wholeheartedly recommend these to anybody, without fear of disappointment”.

