Get nearly 50% off the Fire TV Stick 4K with this excellent Prime Day deal

Amazon’s two-day deals bonanza has started, and what better way to get it going than with a massive reduction on an old favourite.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has had 46% lopped off of its asking price, bringing it all the way down to £26.99 from its RRP of £49.99.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s premier streaming stick (though not the premier model in the Fire TV streaming range, of course). While Amazon tends to reduce the price for this model during its sales extravaganzas, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it and history tells us that it only falls beneath £30 once or twice a year. If that holds out to be true, then this might be the only chance to get the Fire TV Stick 4K this cheap for a while.

It’s the first (and only) Fire TV Stick that supports 4K resolution, and it supports all the major HDR formats in HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, so it’ll display content from any video app such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+.

App selection is comprehensive whether it’s video, music, sports or news. There’s Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, NOW, YouTube, and Prime Video (of course). For sports there’s BT Sport, UFC, NFL, Eurosport, Box Nation and WWE; audio support includes Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, BBC Sounds, Audible and Amazon Music, while for current affairs there’s BBC News, Sky News and Al Jazeera.

Dolby Atmos soundtracks are supported so the Fire TV Stick 4K can pass-through high quality sound from the app to a compatible TV, or more likely, a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

There is or course Alexa, with the Fire TV Stick 4K featuring the 2nd-gen Alexa remote. The remote can control TV functions such as power and volume, or even control some aspects of connected devices such as a soundbar and AV receiver. You also get the ability to operate the Fire TV Stick 4K with your voice, which is always slick and quick, with Alexa proving to be a helpful digital assistant.

So to summarise, you get all of that – full 4K HDR support, massive app library and Alexa support – for almost half the asking price thanks to its drop from £49.99 to £26.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K was already pretty affordable, but this price – which it doesn’t hit too often – makes it an absolute pearl of a deal for those looking for a 4K HDR streaming stick to boost their TV’s smarts. If you’re after even more offers, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.