Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free by signing up to Amazon Prime

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is currently available for free on PC for those who subscribe to Amazon Prime.

By paying £7.99 a month or £79 a year, you’ll be able to keep Mass Effect Legendary Edition forever, while also gaining access to all of the tasty Prime Day deals available both today and tomorrow.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition provides access to the original three games in the series: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3.

As Commander Sheppard, you’ll lead your crew, comprised of humans, androids and aliens, on an adventure to save the universe, with a deep RPG system allowing you to shape your own playstyle and tactics.

You’ll also be able to make story-altering decisions throughout the campaign, sometimes even deciding which characters live or die.

Combat is excellent too, as you can use sci-fi weapons or kinetic abilities so you can hurl enemies across the battlefield with a flick of a wrist. You can upgrade both your weapons and abilities, or even boost your level of persuasion so you can avoid confrontations.

All three games have been remastered for the trilogy, providing 4K visuals so it doesn’t look out of place next to other modern RPG games.

According to ‘How Long to Beat’ it will take over 77 hours to complete the trilogy’s story at a leisurely pace. What’s more, if you’re a completionist it will apparently take an eye-watering 337 hours to finish. This shows that Mass Effect Legendary Edition offers an abundance of content, making it even more shocking that Amazon Prime is currently giving it away for free to Prime subscribers.

Existing Amazon Prime owners can redeem the game via EA Origin by clicking this link. And if you’re not a Prime Day subscriber just yet, you can click the widget above to sign up. If you’ve been itching to play the Mass Effect trilogy we think it’s an amazing deal worth signing up to, especially considering you only need to commit to a one-month subscription.

