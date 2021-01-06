If 2021 is looking to be the year that you finally up your running game then this is the perfect deal to get you started – bringing the high end Garmin Instinct Solar down to just £299.

Previously going for £349, the Garmin Instinct Solar happened to be one of the most feature-packed fitness smartwatches on the market, but with a lower price it’s an absolute must-have for anyone hoping to make some genuine positive changes towards living a healthier lifestyle.

As the name implies, the Instinct Solar’s main feature is the built-in solar panel that allows the watch to charge on the go, keeping the battery going for a quoted total of 54 days. Even Fitbit smartwatches, while being great options in their own right, only have an average battery life of about six days which is a huge difference by comparison.

Of course, being a Garmin watch the Instinct Solar offers all of the other top-notch tracking features that the brand is known for. At the top of the bill, the Solar uses GPS, GLOSSNASS and Galileo for precise tracking when you’re out on a run, letting you know how you performed on any given route.

You won’t have to worry about getting the Instinct Solar damaged either, with an official military grade build that ensures it can take several knocks and then some when you’re fully engaged in a workout.

With all of these features in mind, the Instinct Solar is probably one of the better smartwatches to invest in if you plan on getting into marathons someday (whenever that happens).

While we have yet to review the Garmin Instinct Solar, we do have plenty of experience with Garmin’s other watches and they have rarely let us down. So for anyone who’s serious about turning 2021 into the year of fitness, this is a fantastic deal to go for.

