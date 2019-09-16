Gears 5 Deal Bundle – Grab an Xbox One Controller for just £20 more

Gears 5 has been immensely popular since its release last week, but this Curry’s PC World deal can get you in the game for less.

Buy now: Gears 5 with an Xbox One Controller for just £64.99 (Save £24.99)

Both Gears 5 on Xbox One and Microsoft’s wireless Xbox One controller are normally priced at £44.99. The deal, available on the Currys PC World website, bundles both together for £64.99. Talk about a bargain. That’s almost £25 more in your pocket than if you bought them both separately.

Amazing Gears 5 Deal Bundle Gears 5 & Xbox Wireless Controller Bundle – White With this incredible Gears 5 bundle from Currys PC World, you can bag an extra Xbox One controller for an additional £20. Time to enjoy some slick multiplayer on a budget.

Gears 5 suits a controller-bundle deal too, with numerous co-op options, both online and in the campaign. At any time during the Gears 5 campaign, up to three players can play together, either online or via the old-school method, whereby everyone has their own controller and uses the same console.

If you’re in the market for a console shooter, Gears 5 is definitely one of the most exciting recent additions to the genre. It’s plot develops in far more detail than previous instalments of the franchise managed and the much lauded shooting mechanics remain as satisfying as ever.

Gun-play hasn’t changed much, but if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, as the old saying goes. Plenty has changed though, the new open-world sections of the campaign bring a sense of freedom not present in Gears of War 4. You’ll find yourself exploring a vast wasteland to learn more about the game’s unexpectedly riveting plot. It’s not all chainsaws and gore.

The online multiplayer community of Gears 5 was popular from the outset. So popular, in fact, that the hordes of players gave the game some service overload problems. They’re resolved now though and players are still loving the Gears 5 experience.

As the most ambitious Gears game to date, Gears 5 has set a new bar for the series. It’s newly bestowed with a compelling narrative and it’s satisfying cover-shooting gameplay works well both on and offline.

If you fancy getting stuck into Gears 5, then Curry’s PC World’s deal is a great way to save some money and jump onto a hugely entertaining bandwagon.

