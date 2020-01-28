With limited stock, pick up this fantastic Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal before it sells out.

At just £28 a month and absolutely no upfront cost in sight, you can enjoy a very affordable contract from Fonehouse for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Deal Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus on EE - 16GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Enjoy its stunning OLED display and dual camera set-up alongside a fantastic EE tariff that offers six months of Apple Music and MTV Play for free, as well as three months of BT Sport.

Bringing together EE’s usual set of perks, you can also enjoy access to six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport alongside the 16GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts tariff.

Not everyone is in the market for the latest flagship, especially when there’s a yearly turnaround and prices are going through the roof. Released as a part of Samsung’s 2018 flagship family, then, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is still a worthy choice, especially if you want to save a few pennies and have a contract deal that is sub-£50.

In this larger variant of the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S9 Plus offers a 6.2-inch quad-HD+ OLED display that spans across the device with a slight top and bottom bezel. Though a touch dated, the forehead and chin of the S9 Plus aren’t altogether off-putting given the screen’s slightly curved edges blending beautifully into its frame.

With the screen rippling over the edge, there’s still every bit of that immersive, almost edge-to-edge experience of later Samsung models, making this an attractive phone even in the stark light of 2020.

In terms of power, under the hood you’ll find the Snapdragon 845, which manages to launch apps and run games without too much fuss, with increases to CPU and GPU in comparison to the S8. Its 3500mAh battery cell will also competently see you through a day’s use.

Then, of course, there’s the camera, which we deemed the real reason anyone would wish to upgrade from its predecessor to the Samsung Galaxy S9 family. The S9 Plus houses a 12MP camera on the rear, with the ability to adjust its aperture between f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on lighting conditions. Differing from the S9, the Plus also features a secondary 12MP telephoto sensor that offers 2x zoom.

A phone that is every bit as capable as it was when launched in 2018, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a worthy choice for those in the market for a reliable but affordable smartphone. Paying just £28 a month for this 16GB tariff, enjoy limited time access to Apple Music, BT Sport and MTV Play on top of this contract deal.

