Now Broadband’s Fab Fibre package is now down to £25 a month and comes with a free three-month Entertainment Pass.

Browse and stream in perfect tandem with this Now Broadband and Entertainment Pass bundle, offering you its Fab Fibre package at a discounted £25 a month with a three-month Entertainment Pass thrown in for free – after which it’ll automatically renew at £8.99 a month.

Now Broadband Bundle Deal Now Broadband Fab Fibre Package with 3 Month Entertainment Pass Don't get trapped into a long-term broadband contract? Enjoy the flexibility of Now Broadband and benefit from the Fab Fibre package's unlimited downloads and 36Mbps download speed with a free Entertainment Now TV Pass for 3 months on top.

Saving you a total of £26.97 (on top of the £10.99 a month you’ll save on the Fab Fibre monthly rate), enjoy a whole catalogue of TV boxsets straight from Sky’s expansive range of channels and also enjoy the ease of Now TV’s latest venture into providing broadband for customers that don’t like to get tied down.

Contract free, the concept of Now Broadband is to offer customers flexibility when it comes to their Broadband connection and, indeed, provider. Better still, considering its streaming foundations, Now Broadband offers unlimited downloads no matter which package you decide to climb aboard.

With Fab Fibre you can also expect an average download speed of 36Mbps, perfect for avoiding lagging whilst gaming or buffering whilst you stream movies and TV shows.

On top of that, you can enjoy the freedom to cancel anytime with Now Broadband, allowing you to go into it reassured that if you’re not happy then you can just leave without fuss. It really is that straight-forward, also avoiding pesky set-up and delivery costs with select Now Broadband packages.

Now Broadband Bundle Deal Now Broadband Fab Fibre Package with 3 Month Entertainment Pass Don't get trapped into a long-term broadband contract? Enjoy the flexibility of Now Broadband and benefit from the Fab Fibre package's unlimited downloads and 36Mbps download speed with a free Entertainment Now TV Pass for 3 months on top.

Does anyone use a landline anymore? Well, if you do then you can also enjoy free calls in your initial 12-months on board with Now Broadband. Thereafter, pay £8 a month.

Whether you choose to lock in for the full 12-month offer period or not, get the Fab Fibre package for just £25 a month and enjoy three months of Now TV’s excellent Entertainment Pass for free in Now TV’s January Sale offer.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…