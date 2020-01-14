Already a very affordable choice for those on a budget, the Huawei Band 4e fitness tracker can be purchased for under twenty quid.

Stuck in a vicious cycle of wanting to boost your fitness and needing to buy the correct kit, but not wanting to fork out in case you don’t persevere? This cracking saving on the already brilliantly cheap Huawei Band 4e is the perfect fix, now having dropped down to just £18.99.

Huawei Band 4e Deal HUAWEI Band 4e Fitness Tracker Able to wear on your wrist or fit, enjoy dedicated basketball and running modes with its 6-axis sensor. Packing water resistance up to 50 metres, a two week battery life and a nifty PMOLED display, this is a great fitness tracker for novices.

Only £24.99 at full price, Amazon have cut the price by 24%, a clear prompt that it’s about time to stop making excuses and get your body moving. Act fast though because this price is only available for today.

The fitness tracker that pays a special focus to running and basketball in particular, this doesn’t mean the Huawei Band 4e isn’t a perfect all-rounder – especially at this price.

Packing all the essential metric tracking you could want from a fitness tracker, see your daily counts from calories to steps and gather a more focused understanding of your activity all from the PMOLED black and white screen, or blown up on the Huawei Health smartphone app.

The most unique aspect of the Huawei Band 4e’s design is the fact you can choose to wear it on your wrist or strap it to your shoe. This allows for further insights for running and basketball in particular. With a dedicated mode for basketball players, you can also get advice on posture, landing impact, footstrike pattern and more with its 6-axis motion sensor whilst running.

Alongside water resistance of up to 50 metres – meaning this gadget can take on sweat, rain and even a dip in the pool. The Huawei Band 4e also takes on more smartwatch orientated features, able to access incoming notifications including calls and texts.

Huawei Band 4e Deal HUAWEI Band 4e Fitness Tracker Able to wear on your wrist or fit, enjoy dedicated basketball and running modes with its 6-axis sensor. Packing water resistance up to 50 metres, a two week battery life and a nifty PMOLED display, this is a great fitness tracker for novices.

Boasting a long two-week battery, the Huawei Band 4e is also more than competent when it comes to delving into your sleeping patterns with the power to see you through day, night and repeat up to 14-days before need for juice.

A fantastic companion to help you get fitter this year, there really are no more excuses when it comes to needing the right equipment to get that motivational boost. Down to just £18.99 for the next couple of hours, make sure you lock-in on this unbelievable price.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…