Calling all music fans – the robust Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker has been given a swift discount via Currys PC World’s eBay store, letting you enjoy high-quality audio without breaking the bank.

Down from £189.99 to just £159.99, this is the perfect chance to add some flare to your home with a dedicated speaker that can envelop any room with 3D audio. It doesn’t hurt that as a smart speaker, you’re also getting a personal assistant with Alexa, Amazon’s AI software that can be used to conduct any manner of tasks (although playing music will be at top of your list with this hardware).

As Amazon’s answer to similar audiophile smart speakers such as the Sonos One, the Echo Studio is far beyond the capabilities of any typical Echo device currently available. The Echo Studio boasts five built-in speakers that allow sound to travel with thumping bass and clear highs.

The Echo Studio is also compatible with Dolby Atmos – an essential component for getting the best sound possible out of any given track.

During our testing, the Echo Studio earned a high 4.5/5 rating and its seal as a Trusted Reviews Recommended product. In his verdict, TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney wrote: “The Echo Studio is easily the best and biggest-sounding Echo speaker thus far, though many could say that’s not a high bar. It’s not the best-sounding speaker you can buy for £200, but it has features no other speaker at that price can match, and if you’re a Prime user/Fire TV owner it offers plenty of added value.”

“The Dolby Atmos 3D works, although it does require tracks that take advantage of it. If you’ve bought into the Amazon ecosystem, the Echo Studio is something of a no-brainer, with Alexa ensuring a slick user experience.”

As the most premium Echo smart speaker available, the Echo Studio rarely sees any price drops outside of Prime Day and Black Friday events, so if you want to start the New Year right by doing your favourite songs justice, then this is a great deal to go for.

