Get back on those fitness goals with this impressive Fitbit Charge 3 deal

Over on Argos’ eBay storefront, you can bag a brand new Fitbit Charge 3 for just £71.99 – a sizeable discount over its original £129 launch price.

While the Charge 3 has since been surpassed by the superior Fitbit Charge 4, the only difference that really separates them is untethered GPS tracking – if you’re a newcomer to fitness tracking or if you don’t mind bringing your phone with you on a run then this won’t be much of an issue. For the reduced price, you’ll still be getting one of the best fitness trackers around.

Fitbit Charge 3 for just £71.99 (£129.99 at launch)

At this point in the year, it’s probably safe to say that a fair amount of New Year’s resolutions have been kicked to the curb. It’s inevitable, but with gyms about to reopen across the UK, there’s never been a better time to get back on any fitness goals that you set out to achieve in 2021.

At the time of review, we gave the Fitbit Charge 3 a well-earned 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, and our opinion of the wearable has very much stayed the same. Sure, the monochrome screen that the Charge series is known for is beginning to look a little dated, but it doesn’t get in the way of how the device can help you stay fit.

In tandem with the Fitbit app, the Charge 3 can track a whole bunch of workouts, from running to HIIT, strength training and even swimming. The Charge 3 is completely water resistant up to 50 metres, so you’ll never have to worry about taking it to the local pool.

The Charge 3 also packs a relatively long battery life of up to seven days on a single charge, allowing you to go the distance without worry. You can even wear the Charge 3 to bed if you want to get a proper look at the quality of your sleep, and receive tips for how you can improve it.

At only £71.99, you’d be hard pushed to find a better fitness tracker than the Fitbit Charge 3. If you want a wearable that’s easy to understand and can give you a leg-up into a healthier lifestyle, then this is a great deal to go for.

