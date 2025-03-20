Audible’s 99p deal has already won the Amazon Spring Sale

There are tons of early deals available ahead of Amazon’s next big sale, but this particular offer from Audible has completely stolen the show.

Even though Amazon’s Spring Sale isn’t officially set to kick off until next Tuesday, you may have noticed that the retailer is tempting buyers ahead of time with a few tasty offers to give us all an idea of what’s in store. While it’s definitely worth waiting until next week for most products, there is one deal that you should absolutely make use of right away.

Right now you can get access to three months of Audible for just 99p per month. That’s a massive reduction on the typical £7.99 monthly rate, making it a great deal for both avid readers and those who want to get through more books than they currently do.

I have a confession to make – I’m a little obsessed with Audible. Even though I enjoy reading paperbacks and the occasional e-book via my Kindle Paperwhite, I wouldn’t get through anywhere near as many books as I’d like if it wasn’t for Audible.

Because of how easy it is to use the service, I’m able to listen to audiobooks when I’m cooking, getting in a lunch-time walk or just cleaning house – parts of the day that are made infinitely better with a gripping narrative to keep my mind stimulated.

You’re also spoilt for choice when it comes to what to listen to. You’ve got all the latest best sellers in both fiction and non-fiction categories, as well as classic texts, all wonderfully performed by narrators who can really bring stories to life.

With the recent film that came out, I went back and listened to Bridget Jones’ Diary and found myself enamoured with Imogen Church’s performance, which makes Bridget’s diary entries leap off the page in the most entertaining way.

For you non-fiction fans out there, I highly recommend giving Gary Stevensons’ The Trading Game a look. As a former Citibank trader, Stevenson dishes the dirt on what life on the trading floor is really like, and the mindset of those in control of the global economy.

If you’re quick to get through the audiobooks you’ve chosen then you’ll be glad to know that there are regular sales where Audible members can add more titles to their collection for a significantly reduced price.

Whether you’re a bookworm or not, Audible is a great service for helping you to get through more of the books you’d like to read, but struggle to find the time for, and at just 99p for the first three months there’s never been a better time to sign up.