Get an Xbox Series S with an extra controller for just £299 while stocks last

Currys PC World currently has limited stock of the Xbox Series S, and is offering Microsoft’s next-gen console alongside an extra controller for just £299.

Stock for its older sibling and the smaller 1440p machine have been absurdly thin since their initial release back in November 2019, with the majority of retailers yet to receive new shipments of the consoles for customers.

It seems Currys PC World has bucked the trend somewhat. While the console on its lonesome has now sold out, you can still grab the Xbox Series S with an additional wireless controller for the tempting price of just £299. We imagine it won’t be around for long, so act fast if you’re interested.

Here’s what Computing Editor Ryan Jones thought of the dinky console in is 4.5/5 review back in November of last year: “The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S. However, the stingy 364GB storage capacity is inexcusable for a console lacking a disk drive, making the expensive storage expansion an essential expense.”

It’s an excellent console, although those wishing for a more powerful experience at higher resolutions may prefer the Xbox Series X. On the flipside, if you already own the PS5 and simply want an extra box for the use of Xbox Game Pass, this is arguably the perfect companion piece. At the time of writing, it remains incredibly hard to find the more powerful machines in stock anywhere.

