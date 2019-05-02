Get an Echo Dot for just 99p with this fantastic Amazon Music Unlimited Offer

For a limited time only, you can pick up the latest 3rd gen Echo Dot for just 99p when you sign up for the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan – which grants six people access to 50 million songs.

Right now, the newest Echo Dot retails at £49.99, so that’s a huge saving of £49 right off the bat, but it also happens to be one of our favourite smart speakers on the market. Boasting a more stylish design than ever before, the Echo Dot also packs Amazon’s Alexa AI into a superbly small form factor, which is also optimised to work best with Amazon’s dedicated music streaming platform.

As someone who has struggled to achieve a seamless union between Spotify and an original Amazon Echo, take it from me – the best streaming service/smart speaker combo you can go for is this one right here. Aside from being able to access any available song on voice request, Alexa can also process more specific terms such as “play rock songs from 1992”. Whatever you’re in the mood for, Alexa will find it.

To grab an Echo Dot for just 99p, simply sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited’s Family Plan and you’ll receive an email within the first week of your subscription, linking you to the discounted price.

With up to six people able to stream simultaneously via the family plan, there won’t be any more arguments about who’s hogging the account or who’s been messing around with your carefully curated playlists. Six profiles for six people – it’s as simple as it gets.

If, for whatever reason, you’re not totally sold on Amazon Music Unlimited then you’re perfectly at liberty to cancel your subscription at any time with no strings attached.

The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is already a great option for splitting the bill and saving yourself a bit of cash, but with an Echo Dot thrown in for just 99p, this offer is a no-brainer. Pick yours up while you still can.

