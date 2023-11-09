Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get almost £600 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with this Black Friday bargain

The Black Friday shopping season is the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain on tech, be it a snazzy new pair of headphones or a shiny new smartphone to play with. The big shopping day may not kick off until later this month, but a plethora of retailers are getting in on the fun early.

That includes retail giant Amazon, with some particularly tempting smartphone deals available. One that has caught our eye is a deal on Samsung’s book-style Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is now available for £1052.66 while stocks last – just under £600 off its regular £1,649 RRP.

Get almost £600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon

Save £596.34 on the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Amazon, down to just £1052.66, making it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has since been replaced by the newer Z Fold 5, there aren’t that many key differences between them. For all intents and purposes, the Z Fold 4 matches the Z Fold 5’s display tech, camera tech and charging speeds, with the newer Z Fold 5 only really boasting improved processing power, a slightly larger battery and other incremental updates, meaning you aren’t losing out on much by opting for the year-old model.

Plus, as seen in the above price tracker, the Z Fold 4 is around the cheapest it has been since it was released, a fact further backed up by Amazon product tracker Keepa – though it has admittedly been slightly cheaper in the past few days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A more refined foldable

Pros

  • Smart UI tweaks
  • Camera no longer an issue
  • The form factor really does work

Cons

  • Lack of apps making true use of the big inner screen limits usefulness
  • Crease and thick body remain from the previous iteration
  • Price still puts it out of reach for most
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 still feels futuristic a year after launch
  • The Z Fold 5 has an improved hinge, better performance, and a brighter display
  • The Z Fold 4 is more affordable now and remains a tempting option
  • The foldable form factor offers a smaller outer display and a larger tablet-like panel inside
  • The Z Fold 4 has a durable design with an IPX8 water-resistance rating
  • The camera on the Z Fold 4 is no longer a reason to avoid the device
  • The Z Fold 4 offers excellent performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset
  • Software tweaks on the Z Fold 4 make better use of the folding display
  • Battery life on the Z Fold 4 is impressive, lasting until bedtime with moderate use
  • The lack of a charger in the box and slower charging speeds are drawbacks

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a book-style foldable with a narrow cover display and a much larger, squarer display hidden within ideal for watching movies, reading a book on the Kindle app and running multiple apps side-by-side for the more productivity-focused among us. There is still a visible crease on the inner display, but that hasn’t changed with the release of the newer Z Fold 5 either.

It’s also pretty durable for a foldable, a category of smartphone that’s infamously fragile, boasting IPX8 water resistance that’s still among the best you’ll find, even a year after launch. Samsung also claims that the foldable display can survive upwards of 200,000 folds.

It also delivers strong everyday performance from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that suits both daily use and big-screen gaming, and battery life remains solid with all-day usage even if it is a little slow to charge up.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review.

Looking for a different deal?

If the idea of a foldable phone isn’t tempting, there are plenty of other noteworthy smartphone deals available, from cheap Pixel 8 Pro contract deals to money off the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23. We’ve also got a live hub of the very best early Black Friday deals if you want to browse more generally.

