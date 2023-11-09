Get almost £600 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with this Black Friday bargain

The Black Friday shopping season is the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain on tech, be it a snazzy new pair of headphones or a shiny new smartphone to play with. The big shopping day may not kick off until later this month, but a plethora of retailers are getting in on the fun early.

That includes retail giant Amazon, with some particularly tempting smartphone deals available. One that has caught our eye is a deal on Samsung’s book-style Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is now available for £1052.66 while stocks last – just under £600 off its regular £1,649 RRP.

Get almost £600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon Save £596.34 on the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Amazon, down to just £1052.66, making it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Amazon

Save 36%

£1052.66 View Deal

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has since been replaced by the newer Z Fold 5, there aren’t that many key differences between them. For all intents and purposes, the Z Fold 4 matches the Z Fold 5’s display tech, camera tech and charging speeds, with the newer Z Fold 5 only really boasting improved processing power, a slightly larger battery and other incremental updates, meaning you aren’t losing out on much by opting for the year-old model.

Plus, as seen in the above price tracker, the Z Fold 4 is around the cheapest it has been since it was released, a fact further backed up by Amazon product tracker Keepa – though it has admittedly been slightly cheaper in the past few days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth buying?

A more refined foldable Pros Smart UI tweaks

Camera no longer an issue

The form factor really does work Cons Lack of apps making true use of the big inner screen limits usefulness

Crease and thick body remain from the previous iteration

Price still puts it out of reach for most

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 still feels futuristic a year after launch

The Z Fold 5 has an improved hinge, better performance, and a brighter display

The Z Fold 4 is more affordable now and remains a tempting option

The foldable form factor offers a smaller outer display and a larger tablet-like panel inside

The Z Fold 4 has a durable design with an IPX8 water-resistance rating

The camera on the Z Fold 4 is no longer a reason to avoid the device

The Z Fold 4 offers excellent performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset

Software tweaks on the Z Fold 4 make better use of the folding display

Battery life on the Z Fold 4 is impressive, lasting until bedtime with moderate use

The lack of a charger in the box and slower charging speeds are drawbacks

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a book-style foldable with a narrow cover display and a much larger, squarer display hidden within ideal for watching movies, reading a book on the Kindle app and running multiple apps side-by-side for the more productivity-focused among us. There is still a visible crease on the inner display, but that hasn’t changed with the release of the newer Z Fold 5 either.

It’s also pretty durable for a foldable, a category of smartphone that’s infamously fragile, boasting IPX8 water resistance that’s still among the best you’ll find, even a year after launch. Samsung also claims that the foldable display can survive upwards of 200,000 folds.

It also delivers strong everyday performance from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that suits both daily use and big-screen gaming, and battery life remains solid with all-day usage even if it is a little slow to charge up.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review.

Looking for a different deal?

If the idea of a foldable phone isn’t tempting, there are plenty of other noteworthy smartphone deals available, from cheap Pixel 8 Pro contract deals to money off the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23. We’ve also got a live hub of the very best early Black Friday deals if you want to browse more generally.