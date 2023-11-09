Get almost £600 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with this Black Friday bargain
The Black Friday shopping season is the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain on tech, be it a snazzy new pair of headphones or a shiny new smartphone to play with. The big shopping day may not kick off until later this month, but a plethora of retailers are getting in on the fun early.
That includes retail giant Amazon, with some particularly tempting smartphone deals available. One that has caught our eye is a deal on Samsung’s book-style Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is now available for £1052.66 while stocks last – just under £600 off its regular £1,649 RRP.
While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has since been replaced by the newer Z Fold 5, there aren’t that many key differences between them. For all intents and purposes, the Z Fold 4 matches the Z Fold 5’s display tech, camera tech and charging speeds, with the newer Z Fold 5 only really boasting improved processing power, a slightly larger battery and other incremental updates, meaning you aren’t losing out on much by opting for the year-old model.
Plus, as seen in the above price tracker, the Z Fold 4 is around the cheapest it has been since it was released, a fact further backed up by Amazon product tracker Keepa – though it has admittedly been slightly cheaper in the past few days.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth buying?
A more refined foldable
Pros
- Smart UI tweaks
- Camera no longer an issue
- The form factor really does work
Cons
- Lack of apps making true use of the big inner screen limits usefulness
- Crease and thick body remain from the previous iteration
- Price still puts it out of reach for most
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 still feels futuristic a year after launch
- The Z Fold 5 has an improved hinge, better performance, and a brighter display
- The Z Fold 4 is more affordable now and remains a tempting option
- The foldable form factor offers a smaller outer display and a larger tablet-like panel inside
- The Z Fold 4 has a durable design with an IPX8 water-resistance rating
- The camera on the Z Fold 4 is no longer a reason to avoid the device
- The Z Fold 4 offers excellent performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset
- Software tweaks on the Z Fold 4 make better use of the folding display
- Battery life on the Z Fold 4 is impressive, lasting until bedtime with moderate use
- The lack of a charger in the box and slower charging speeds are drawbacks
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a book-style foldable with a narrow cover display and a much larger, squarer display hidden within ideal for watching movies, reading a book on the Kindle app and running multiple apps side-by-side for the more productivity-focused among us. There is still a visible crease on the inner display, but that hasn’t changed with the release of the newer Z Fold 5 either.
It’s also pretty durable for a foldable, a category of smartphone that’s infamously fragile, boasting IPX8 water resistance that’s still among the best you’ll find, even a year after launch. Samsung also claims that the foldable display can survive upwards of 200,000 folds.
It also delivers strong everyday performance from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that suits both daily use and big-screen gaming, and battery life remains solid with all-day usage even if it is a little slow to charge up.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review.
