Get a whopping 40% off this stunning Samsung gaming monitor

PC gamers take note: Amazon is offering a huge discount on this Samsung gaming monitor.

Amazon is offering 40% off the Samsung Odyssey G4 (model number LS25BG400EUXXU), bringing the price down from an RRP of £249.99 to a highly appealing £150.

Save 40% on the Samsung Odyssey G4 The Samsung Odyssey G4 (LS25BG400EUXXU) is available for £150 on Amazon right now, which is a huge 40% saving. Amazon

Save 40%

Now £150 View Deal

That’s a £100 saving for a very well equipped gaming monitor, which supplies a 25-inch 1920 x 1080 (FHD+) IPS LCD display with a rapid 240Hz peak refresh rate. That should be sufficient to play the latest games at high frame rates, assuming you’ve got the necessary PC hardware to drive it.

Naturally, console gamers will be able to run at 120fps frame rates where available.

You can also count on 1ms GTG response time. This is a monitor that should be perfect for competitive multiplayer games.

It’s Nvidia G-Sync compatible, which means (alongside AMD FreeSync Premium) that the screen will be synced up with your GPU, eliminating incidents of screen tearing.

The Ultrawide Game View mode will instantly switch your view to a wider aspect ratio, which certain types of game thrive upon. Auto Source Switch+ will detect when a connected device powers on, meaning you don’t need to keep flicking between input sources.

Meanwhile, an ergonomic stand means that you can freely adjust the height, as well as tilt, pivot, and even rotate your Samsung monitor as you see fit. That’s right – it’ll even let you rotate it 90-degrees, making it the perfect secondary monitor for streamers looking to keep an eye on live chat.