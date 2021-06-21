The latest Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell Wired were already excellent value by themselves, but this Amazon Prime Day deal lets you get both of them for £49.99.

For that price you get a video doorbell to add security to your home plus an Alexa smart display that you can use to control your home and answer your doorbell without having to reach for the app.

Deal: Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 for £49.99 (was £107.49)

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired, as the name says, is a wired model that can either be connected to a transformer (professional installation required) or you can buy the optional plug-in adaptor and install it yourself.

It has a Full HD resolution and activity zones, so you’ll only get notifications about movement in areas that you’re interested in; people walking past your home will be ignored, for example.

Although the doorbell can’t ring a traditional wired chime, it will ring the bundled Amazon Echo Show 5 and any other Echo speakers you have in your home. Via the Echo Show, you can view your camera’s feed and incoming callers can be spoken to directly, so you don’t need your phone.

A great bedside companion, the Echo Show 5 works as a smart alarm clock, can control your smart devices, and you can even watch Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on it.

This is the original Echo Show 5, but the newer Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) is basically the same device with a slightly better camera for video chat, so you’re not missing out on much.