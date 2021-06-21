Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 for just £49.99 this Prime Day

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

The latest Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell Wired were already excellent value by themselves, but this Amazon Prime Day deal lets you get both of them for £49.99.

For that price you get a video doorbell to add security to your home plus an Alexa smart display that you can use to control your home and answer your doorbell without having to reach for the app.

Deal: Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 for £49.99 (was £107.49)

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired, as the name says, is a wired model that can either be connected to a transformer (professional installation required) or you can buy the optional plug-in adaptor and install it yourself.

It has a Full HD resolution and activity zones, so you’ll only get notifications about movement in areas that you’re interested in; people walking past your home will be ignored, for example.

Although the doorbell can’t ring a traditional wired chime, it will ring the bundled Amazon Echo Show 5 and any other Echo speakers you have in your home. Via the Echo Show, you can view your camera’s feed and incoming callers can be spoken to directly, so you don’t need your phone.

A great bedside companion, the Echo Show 5 works as a smart alarm clock, can control your smart devices, and you can even watch Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on it.

Deal: Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 for £49.99 (was £107.49)

This is the original Echo Show 5, but the newer Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) is basically the same device with a slightly better camera for video chat, so you’re not missing out on much.

Light up your home with this phenomenal Philips Hue deal

Light up your home with this phenomenal Philips Hue deal

Deals David Ludlow 7 hours ago
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Major price drops on iPhones, Fitbits and more

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Major price drops on iPhones, Fitbits and more

Deals Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
Google Nest Mini falls to £19 in anti-Prime Day deal

Google Nest Mini falls to £19 in anti-Prime Day deal

Deals Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
Don’t miss this Prime Day deal on the noise cancelling Sony WH-1000XM4

Don’t miss this Prime Day deal on the noise cancelling Sony WH-1000XM4

Deals Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
iPhone 12 mini Prime Day bargain: Save £130 right now

iPhone 12 mini Prime Day bargain: Save £130 right now

Deals Max Parker 9 hours ago
Samsung’s QLED laptop reduced by £520 in this Prime Day bargain

Samsung’s QLED laptop reduced by £520 in this Prime Day bargain

Deals Ryan Jones 9 hours ago
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.