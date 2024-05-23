Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a free Pixel Watch with this 300GB Pixel 8 deal

Upgrade to a Pixel 8 and get either a Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro on the house, thanks to Mobiles UK. 

Get the Pixel 8 for just £45 upfront and £26 a month on a 24-month contract with this offer from Mobiles UK. The contract is powered by Vodafone and not only includes a 128GB handset and 300GB of data but you can also redeem either a Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro for free.

To redeem your freebie, you’ll need to purchase your new Pixel 8 between now and the 10th June, wait for at least 14 days and visit Google’s Rewards Promo site to choose your gift. 

Although you have to wait for at least 14 days after you purchase your Pixel 8, you must make sure you submit your claim by the 29th July 2024, otherwise you’ll have missed out on the offer. You’ll also need to provide proof of purchase when submitting your freebie request. 

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone then you can’t go wrong with the Google Pixel 8. With its impressive 50MP and 12MP dual-camera performance, genuinely useful AI capabilities and solid all-day battery life, it’s no wonder that we gave the Pixel 8 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating.

Mobile Editor Lewis Painter praised the Pixel 8 by concluding that “the Pixel 8 is a solid buy for anyone on the market for a great all-rounder in 2024”.

If you opt for a free Pixel Watch then you’ll save yourself a nifty £279. Equipped with Fitbit-powered health features, the Pixel Watch allows you to track your sleep and fitness, monitor your stress and health metrics and even take an ECG on the go.  

Otherwise opting for the free Pixel Buds Pro will save you a solid £199. The ANC earbuds adapt to your ear to create an immersive seal for better listening and are designed for comfort. 

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new Android smartphone, then we would seriously recommend this Google offer. Not only do you get the top-rated Pixel 8 on a bargain contract but you can choose between two useful accessories for no extra cost.

