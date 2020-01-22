Get a free Philips Hue bulb in this Google Nest Mini smart home bundle

Start or expand your smart home ecosystem with this fantastic Google Nest Mini with free Philips Hue bulb bundle from Currys PC World.

Known for an excellent bundle or two, Currys PC World are offering a great value for money smart home duo that’ll land you the latest generation of Google’s smallest smart speaker, the Nest Mini, as well as a Philips Hue white B22 bulb for less than their combined RRP.

Google Nest Mini and Philips Hue Bulb Bundle GOOGLE Nest Mini & Philips Hue White Bluetooth LED B22 Bulb Bundle - Chalk See fantastic upgrades to the original small smart speaker from Google and enjoy a free Philips Hue bulb with 50,000 variants of cool to warm white light on top of the £10 discount.

This bundle comes to a total of £39.99, which essentially means you’re getting the Google Nest Mini at a £9.01 discount (usually priced at £49) and the B22 white Philips Hue bulb completely for free. At an RRP of £14.99, that’s a total saving of £24 for this excellent set-up.

As the latest generation of Google’s smaller smart speaker, the Google Nest Mini holds a few upgrades, though, for the most part, in terms of overall look its pretty much the same – which we’re more than happy about. With its almost knitted, pebble-like exterior, you can now find LED lit touch controls for controlling volume, as well as skipping, pausing and playing tracks.

There are also slight tweaks to audio output, which are especially significant when Google Assistant speaks back to you, with an improvement to bass allowing you to better hear what its saying. In terms of music, however, we wouldn’t recommend it other than to control Sonos speakers with smart capabilities.

Of course, at the heart of the Google Nest Mini is the ever attentive Google Assistant, helping you with your every beck and call. With its three farfield microphones, as well as a new machine learning chip, Google Assistant should offer quicker and better informed answers, too.

With your Google Nest Mini you can also control a number of other smart home products, including Philips Hue’s selection of smart lighting products. That’s what makes this such a fantastic bundle, meaning you’ll be able to ask Google to on whichever lamp you decide to house your new white B22 bulb in.

Google Nest Mini and Philips Hue Bulb Bundle GOOGLE Nest Mini & Philips Hue White Bluetooth LED B22 Bulb Bundle - Chalk See fantastic upgrades to the original small smart speaker from Google and enjoy a free Philips Hue bulb with 50,000 variants of cool to warm white light on top of the £10 discount.

Not just any white bulb, this Philips Hue smart bulb houses 50,000 variations of white light, from cooler to warmer tones, whether you need a lot of light to get down and study, or you’re looking to create a cosier atmosphere as you unwind in the evenings.

The perfect smart home duo, get a taste of a more expansive smart home ecosystem and save a total of £24 on the Google Nest Mini and Philips Hue white B22 bulb in this Currys PC World bundle deal.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…