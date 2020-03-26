Get a free Nintendo Switch with this phenomenal Samsung Galaxy contract

Get your hands on the much sought after Nintendo Switch in this excellent 60GB Samsung Galaxy A51 tariff.

Looking for the ultimate, affordable tariff that’ll also get you the mostly sold-out Nintendo Switch console? This Samsung Galaxy A51 is so cheap it’s actually a little bit ridiculous, setting you back just £26.50 a month after cashback, loaded with 60GB of data on top of unlimited minutes and texts in this 24-month O2 tariff.

Throw in the full-fat Nintendo Switch console in neon, you’re really getting a lot for your money in this incredible value contract. Just make sure you claim your cashback to bring this tariff down to £26.50 from £43 a month with up to £396 to claim.

In our’ hands on’ with the Samsung Galaxy A51, we said the handset “might be affordable, but it still packs enough ‘flagship’ features to make it seem like a great buy,” which is undoubtedly an incentive in itself when it comes to this jam-packed tariff.

Let’s start with its 6.5-inch display, boasting a stunning OLED panel that certainly doesn’t feel or look cheap, offering a relatively decent sized handset considering its price point.

In terms of specs, it also offers 4GB of RAM with this model also playing host to a beefy 128GB of onboard storage. With the option to expand with its microSD slot, too, you may start to be feeling a bit spoilt. The Exynos 9611 is also running the show here.

For those often cursing the shift towards Bluetooth headphones and even true wireless, you’ll be happy to know Samsung has kept a stronghold on the 3.5mm audio jack, too.

On top of those decent specs, the Samsung Galaxy A51 also plays host to a quadruple rear camera set-up, astonishing for a mid-range geared handset. Enjoy a 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP telephoto lens, as well as a 5MP depth sensor for those ‘Gram worth portraits. On the front, you’ll find a hefty 32MP selfie cam, too.

A fantastic mid-range offering from the South Korean brand, it gets even better in this contract deal with Nintendo’s hybrid console, the Switch, included at no extra cost.

Able to play handheld, tabletop mode or as a traditional console docked to play on your TV, dive into titles including fan-favourites like Mario, Zelda and Pokémon galore, all for £26.50 a month in this 60GB contract deal.

