Get a double discount on this versatile Samsung Space LED monitor

If you’ve taken to working (or gaming) from home over the last few months, you’ll know desk space is at an absolute premium. What you need is a monitor that’ll give you a little more room to spread out.

Enter the Samsung Space Quad HD 27-inch LED monitor, which has an integrated clamp that makes it easy to attach to the back of the desk. That allows the monitor to sit flat against the wall.

Right now you can get a double discount on the monitor via the Currys PC World eBay Store. You can already save £90 on the £339 asking price, bringing the cost down to £249. However, if you use the discount code PICK5OFF, the price comes all the way down to £236.55. You definitely can’t say fairer than that.

While the monitor can be configured in a number of ways, for easy of use, there’s more to this display than that. It has a fantastic refresh rate of 144Hz, making it a decent option for gaming despite the resolution maxing out at Quad HD 2560 x 1440p.

There’s a 3.5mm jack for audio, 178-degree viewing angle and native 3000:1 contrast ratio. In terms of ports there’s a single HDMI out and a Mini DisplayPort.

In a Trusted Reviews test, our reviewer afforded the device 4 out of a possible 5 stars and wrote: “The Samsung Space Monitor S32R750U has a marvellous space-saving design, which is a real plus for those who can’t stand clutter. This specific model is a lifestyle and office monitor though, as it doesn’t quite have the Delta E score or high refresh rate to satisfy fussy gamers or creatives.”

The item is brand new and sealed and comes with a 12 month warranty from Curry’s PC World. There’s also free delivery, no quibble returns and you can click and collect if that’s more your style.

