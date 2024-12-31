Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a 55-inch Amazon Fire TV for less than the Black Friday price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’ve got to New Year’s Eve and you figured you’d missed the boat when it comes to cheap television sets, there’s still an option to save on this excellent Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED set.

Right now you can get the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Onmi QLED 4K TV set for 44% off. The price is just £419.17, which is £330.03 off the £749.99 asking price.

There’s Amazon Prime delivery too, meaning subscribers can have it in time for the weekend’s Premier League action – at next extra cost.

This price creeps just below the preview Black Friday low so you’re actually being rewarded for holding fire during the pre-Christmas sales madness if you buy this set. Hey, it’s only 2p, but 2p is 2p as my dad always said.

Right, let’s talk about the telly in question.

As you probably guessed it runs off the Amazon Fire TV operating system meaning access to all of your favourite streaming apps, support for hands free Alexa and the Ambient Experience that turns your telly into artwork.

We’ve reviewed this set and gave it a four-star review from a possible five and recommended it as an “ambitious 4K HDR TV at an accessible price” even before this massive 44% price cut.

Our reviewer praised the colourful performance, slick Alexa integration, well-stocked app library and Fire TV Ambient Experience.

Kob Monney said you should buy if “you’re searching for a big screen experience with smarts: Alexa and the Fire TV platform are a solid combination, though it does mean you’d need to be an Amazon customer to make to most of it.”

