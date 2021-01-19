Get a 55” Hisense 4K TV for just £314.10 with this phenomenal deal

If you’ve yet to make the jump to 4K then this offer on a 55-inch Hisense set is the perfect chance to do so without breaking the bank.

Previously available for £349, just use the code PURCHASE10 and you can bring the price down to a super affordable £314.10. Just be warned however, the code expires on January 22, leaving you with just a few days to make use of this fantastic offer.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to upgrade your current telly or simply have something snazzy set up in a spare room, it’s hard to argue with the fantastic value for money offered by this deal.

With a stunning 4K resolution, you’ll be able to stream your favourite shows from the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus in the way that they’re meant to be watched. Trust me, you haven’t seen The Mandalorian until you can appreciate beskar armour in 4K.

Speaking of streaming services, the Hisense H55B7100UK comes with all the bells and whistles of a modern smart TV. The Hisense UI integrates your favourite services into the mix so that you can jump between them at a moment’s notice.

Similarly, with Freeview Play built-in, you’ll be able to catch up on shows from the major UK terrestrial channels whenever you like.

There’s a total of three HDMI ports on the TV, in addition to two USB ports, which is more than enough for setting up any gaming consoles or streaming sticks that you already own.

It’s also worth pointing out that for additional peace of mind, the TV in question comes with a two-year guarantee.

Trying to find a larger sized TV for around this price is hard enough outside of major sales events, so when these offers do come about they’re always worth jumping on. Just be sure to use the code PURCHASE10 at the checkout to receive the full available discount.

