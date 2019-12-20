Get 75GB and a free accessory pack with this exclusive Galaxy S10 deal

Thomas Deehan

With our exclusive checkout code, TRUSTED12B, you can get a free accessory pack with Fonehouse’s epic Galaxy S10 deal, which already nabs you a sizeable 75GB of data for just £36 a month.

Given that there’s absolutely no upfront cost to contend with, and free access to Apple Music and BT Sport (for six and three months respectively), this is by far, one of the best Samsung Galaxy S10 offers we’ve seen all year.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Samsung Galaxy S10 – Exclusive Trusted Reviews Offer

Samsung Galaxy S10 – 75GB of data on EE + free accessory pack

One of 2019's best mobile phones just got even better with this superb offer from Fonehouse. Not only can you avoid paying any upfront costs, but with the code TRUSTED12B, you can get a handy accessory kit thrown in for free. Talk about a bargain.

Fonehouse

|

Use code TRUSTED12B

|

Now £36/month

View Deal

Now £36/month

|

Use code TRUSTED12B

|

Fonehouse

With 75GB of data in your pocket, you’ll never be left wanting as you can stream content and enjoy a boatload of online gaming without ever coming close to maxing out your allowance.

Plus, by using the code TRUSTED12B, you’ll get a case, car charger and screen protector thrown in at no extra cost, getting you all the extras you need in the same purchase. Easy peasy.

Of course, where would this offer be if it didn’t happen to include one of our favourite smartphones of 2019? The Galaxy S10 has given Samsung’s mainline smartphone series its first major redesign since the superb Galaxy S8, this time by minimising the bezels and installing a pin-hole front camera.

The Galaxy S10’s near end-to-end 6.1-inch AMOLED screen makes it one of the best smartphones on the market for watching movies and TV shows. Flip the phone over and you’ll see a total of three rear-sensors: a main 12-megapixel lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and a 12-megapixel telephoto. Exactly what you need to give your Instagram game a serious boost.

In our review for the phone (scoring a high 9 out of 10), we noted: “the Galaxy S10 sits alongside the Galaxy Note 10 at the top of Samsung’s phone line. It’s the perfect mass-market device, ticking pretty much all the boxes anyone looking for a new Android phone will want.”

If you fancy treating yourself to a new upgrade before the year is out, this incredible Galaxy S10 offer is just the ticket. Make sure that you use the exclusive code TRUSTED12B at the checkout to receive your free accessory pack.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Thomas Deehan
Commercial Content Editor
Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…
Thomas Deehan

