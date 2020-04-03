The deal that keeps on giving, this HP Envy Photo 6234 All-in-One Inkjet printer comes with a ton of freebies alongside its £15 discount.

A deal and a half, the HP Envy Photo Inkjet printer comes in at the price of only £74.99 with £15 knocked off its previous price tag of £89.99, as well as offering a seven month free trial of instant ink – and that’s not all.

Did somebody say… no, you know what, we’re going to save you your sanity by cutting straight to the chase. This HP printer also comes with a £20 voucher for the food delivery service, JustEat, allowing you to bring your Takeaway Friday dreams to life.

Whether you’re looking to print documents or photos, the HP Envy Photo 6234 All-in-One Inkjet printer can do it all with ease, particularly in producing fantastic print-outs of your favourite photos. Boasting a professional, quality finish to your photos, the HP printer keeps colours rich and photos filled with depth, keeping the integrity of your photo intact.

Better still, with wireless connectivity, you can print a photo simply by connecting to your smartphone or other device, allowing you to capture a moment and immediately print it out.

You can also scan and copy documents, handy if you’re working from home. Not to mention, with the free seven month trial of Instant Ink, you’ll save 70% on your ink, with your printer able to automatically detect when it’s running low and order more.

Claiming to offer 13 prints per minute, this is a great set-up to have at home and free your best photos from the realms of your smartphone.

Complete with a £15 saving, £20 JustEat voucher and a free seven month subscription to HP Instant Ink, this is a real steal anyone looking to kit out them home with a solid printer that can get the job done.

