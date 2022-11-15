Get 65% off two Echo Dot speakers and Philips Hue smart bulb bundle

Amazon is offering a top-value bundle for Black Friday week, combining two Echo Dot speakers and a Philips Hue smart light bulb for just £34.98.

With the typical value of this bundle being £99.97, this is a massive saving of £64.99. Or, to put it another way, 65%.

Save £64.99 on 2 Echo Dots and Philips Hue bulb bundle

Save 65%

Now £34.98 View Deal

If you’re wondering why this is so improbably cheap, we should probably note that this is for the puck-shaped Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation. The latest model is the ball-shaped Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation.

While the Echo Dot (3rd gen) might be getting on a bit now, having launched back in 2018, it remains a fine smart speaker. In our review at the time, we praised its clear and loud sound, 3.5mm and Bluetooth audio outputs.

Indeed, despite the redesign, the newer models of the Echo Dot don’t really do anything that this one can’t, merely offering stronger sound output. Even that advantage is mitigated by the fact that you’re getting a pair of Echo Dot (3rd Gen) speakers, so you can hook them up for bolstered stereo sound.

Don’t forget that as well as a pair of Echo Dot speakers, you’re also getting a classy Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb LED (B22) as part of this Amazon deal. With this bundle hooked up, you’ll be able to turn a light on and off in your home with a ‘Hey Alexa’ command, or even set up energy-efficient routines.