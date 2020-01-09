Get the 512GB Huawei P30 Pro for the same price as an iPhone 11

Pick up the Huawei P30 Pro with a total saving of £170 by using the eBay discount code PREP2020, expiring at midnight.

Huawei’s main flagship handset, the P30 Pro, was released with an eye-watering price tag of £899.99, just a hundred quid shy of Apple’s own dizzyingly high smartphone rates. However, already reduced in price in this eBay listing to just £829.99, you can take off a further £100 with the discount code PREP2020.

Taking the Huawei P30 Pro down to just £729.99, this bargain comes at a price almost as low as the iPhone 11, Apple’s slightly more stripped back, affordable variant from the 2019 iPhone line-up, boasting arguably even better specs as Huawei’s ‘Pro’ version.

As we stated in our review: “Even though it might not be as new as the iPhone 11 or Pixel 4, the P30 Pro can still hold its own. It takes excellent pictures with the three rear cameras, retains incredibly consistent battery life and looks very sleek with the slightly curved display and shiny back.” But let’s take a closer look.

One swish looking design, it’s safe to say Huawei does get points for making an attractive smartphone. With a glass front and back that slopes into a metal frame, this is one premium feeling handset, allowing for wireless charging, too.

Not to mention its expansive edge-to-edge 6.4-inch screen, barely inconvenienced with the dewdrop notch housing the front camera, its in-display fingerprint sensor, and the variety of interesting iridescent colour options.

The Huawei P30 Pro also includes an impressive performance with its Kirin 980 chipset. Not to mention Huawei’s EMUI software, which utilises AI and machine learning to better understand what you’re using most on your phone. This optimises the performance across your most popular apps, launching them faster and making Huawei handsets more durable longer term.

Packing a triple-threat rear camera package, this smartphone is also incredibly competent when it comes to photography, offering the main ‘Super Sensing’ 40MP sensor, as well as an ultra-wide 20MP and an 8MP telephoto sensor, capable of 5x optical zoom.

It’s also worth noting, in light of the trade-ban and loss of access to Google products on later Huawei phones, the Huawei P30 Pro still sits as the main flagship for customers in the UK, offering full fat Android. In turn, this makes for an even more appealing offer. Just don’t forget to quote PREP2020 at the eBay checkout before midnight tonight.

