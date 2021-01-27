Get 51 games on your Nintendo Switch for just £27 with this superb deal

The fantastic Nintendo Switch exclusive, 51 Worldwide Games, has just dropped in price to a measly £27 via AO’s eBay storefront.

The game was already a bargain at its original price point of £34.99, but at this newly reduced rate there’s never been a better time to bag the title for yourself and enjoy countless hours of entertainment.

Deal: 51 Worldwide Games on Nintendo Switch for just £27 (was £34.99)

As a successor to the much-loved 42 All-time Classics on Nintendo DS, 51 Worldwide Games continues the trend of bringing together some of the most popular games from around the globe into one single package.

As you might expect, 51 Worldwide Games’ highlights include well known test of skills such as chess, dominoes, backgammon and checkers. Where the package really comes alive however is with the litany of games that western audiences might not be as familiar with.

For example, some of Japan’s most popular games make an appearance here, like the card game Hanafuda (also known as Koi-Koi), and the classic Indian table top game known as Carrom is also included. If you’ve ever wondered which games and styles of play are favoured in different countries around the world, then now’s your chance to find out.

Of course, being a Nintendo title, there are still plenty of games within the package that are designed for younger players. Games like bowling, golf, darts and billiards all hark back to fond memories of playing Wii Sports and Wii Play.

Fear not, if you’re unable to indulge in some local multiplayer, 51 Worldwide Games does boast online play for a number of the games included, letting you pit your skills with players from around the world.

If you’ve already rinsed through your existing catalogue of Nintendo Switch games then it might be the perfect time to dive into 51 Worldwide Games, which has enough longevity included to keep you entertained for months on end.

