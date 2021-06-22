Get £500 off this super slim LG OLED 4K TV

While Amazon is having its own Prime Day 2021 deals, eBay is slicing cash off its own wares with this huge LG TV deal.

The LG OLED65WX9LA is a 2020 OLED and one of LG’s priciest, so this £500 off drops the TV from £3499 to £2999.

That’s still fairly expensive, but you’re getting LG’s slickest 4K OLED TV into the bargain. The WX is LG’s Wallpaper OLED, and what separates it from LG’s other options is that it uses a super-thin panel that’s mounted on a set of magnets. At less than 4mm thick, there’s no gap when affixed to a wall, so basically it sticks flat on the surface.

Part of the reason why it’s so expensive is that the WX OLED also comes with its own soundbar that fires audio towards the listening position. The soundbar also doubles up as a hub for the connections, with video fed to the screen via a “ribbon” that connects the two. It also helps to make for a cleaner, more convenient installation instead of having wires trailing about all over the place.

The core features are what we’ve come to expect from most LG OLEDs. HDR support includes HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, which also appears in its Dolby Vision IQ variation. That format optimises Dolby Vision content depending on how bright a room is, so whether you’re watching in a bright or darkly lit room, the screen will compensate so you can view all the colours and details possible.

The WX plays nice with game consoles with its auto low latency mode and HGiG HDR support that optimises HDR image quality across a range of games. If you’re looking for more advanced gaming features to go with consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, unfortunately you won’t find them on this TV.

The WX is also not lacking for smarts either. You’ve got pretty much every entertainment app you could want, including favourites like Netflix, Disney+, Spotify and BBC iPlayer. Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in if you need some digital assistance, and LG’s ThinQ AI works as hub for pretty much any wirelessly connected device in your home. You can even monitor your washing machine’s wash cycle if it supports it.

With the LG WX, what you get is more than just a TV. It’s a rather dazzling looking home entertainment and smart system all in one. This deal might still seem expensive to most, but you get a video and audio entertainment system in a convenient package. And of course there’s OLED’s perfect blacks and excellent contrast, which makes watching content on a TV of this quality pretty special.