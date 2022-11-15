Get £400 off the fantastic LG C2 OLED ahead of Black Friday

Deals ahead of the Black Friday event are dropping everywhere, and if you’re in for a brand new 65-inch OLED, then Currys has a deal that might pique your interest.

The LG OLED65C2 has been discounted by the online retailer to £1699, a saving of £400.

Considering when we reviewed it in June of 2022, it was priced at £2699, in total since its release it has been reduced by around £1000. For a 65-inch OLED of this quality, that’s a terrific price.

Save £400 on the LG C2 OLED ahead of Black Friday The 65-inch LG C2 OLED has been discounted to £1699, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it at since it was released Currys

Save £400

Now £1699 View Deal

The LG C2 OLED is one of our favourite TVs of 2022 so far. It boasts a redesigned look, with a better integrated stand that can support a soundbar without wires getting in the way. Connectivity-wise, LG is one of the few TV manufacturers to have HDMI 2.1 support across of its HDMI inputs, with support for gaming technologies such as VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync and 4K/120Hz across all of its inputs, so you can have the freedom to plug in your game consoles and PCs into any port.

Gaming latency is a speedy 12.9ms, which is not as fast as Samsung’s class-leading efforts, but with VRR that figure can be brought down to almost zero. Dolby Vision Game mode ensures optimal image quality with compatible Xbox Series games, with 4K/120Hz supported for a higher quality performance.

LG’s webOS interface features a legion of apps from the big popular ones to niche efforts and Freeview Play, which adds the UK catch-up and on-demand apps.

Brightness isn’t as high as LG’s own G2 OLED or Samsung’s S95B for HDR content, but this mid-range model tops out close to 900 nits in some picture modes. Dolby Vision IQ support helps tailor the image to different ambient light levels in a room, and we found picture quality to be superbly expressive, displaying rich colours, excellent contrast and bright highlights that combine for a fantastic looking 4K image.

The C2’s colours are well balanced across all sources, and in terms of upscaling it can handily bump up 1080p image to look its best. Motion processing has also improved, so if you favour leaving that setting on, the LG can sort out all the quirks and kinks of 24fps playback with confidence.

The sound quality is the one area we aren’t so hot on the C2 OLED, with its Dolby Atmos support sounding tame and lacking much in the way of dynamism. Nevertheless, as an all-round package there are few mid-range sets that convince as much as the C2 does, and this deal represent an excellent saving on an excellent TV.