Get 3x more data with this 300GB Pixel 9 Pro offer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Considering upgrading to the new Pixel 9 Pro? Nab 300GB of data for the price of 100GB with this offer. 

Pre-order the Google Pixel 9 Pro at just £19 upfront and £46 a month for 24-months with this deal from Mobile Phones Direct.

On the Three network, you’ll get 300GB of 5G data a month for the same price as 100GB alongside unlimited calls and texts.  Just be sure to select the Three deal on the website to take advantage of this deal. 

With a 6.3-inch Super Actua display, matte glass back and a redesigned camera bar to its predecessors, the Pixel 9 Pro is arguably one of the most stylish Pixel handsets to date. 

Get the Pixel 9 Pro with 300GB of data for the price of 100GB

Upgrade to the new Google Pixel 9 Pro and get 300GB for the price of 100GB. This deal, powered by Three, is just £19 upfront and £46 a month for 24-months.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £19 upfront
  • £46 a month
View Deal

Its new and improved camera bar houses three pro-level lenses, including a 50MP main, 48MP telephoto for up to 30x zoom and a 48MP ultrawide. There’s also a 42MP front camera that’s fitted with Google’s Real Tone which accurately and authentically represents all skin tones.

The camera hardware is just half the story as the Pixel 9 Pro boasts a multitude of advanced AI-powered photo editing tools, such as Add Me which ensures no one is left out of group shots by merging two images with everyone included. 

There’s also Google’s Magic Editor, enhance and upgrade your captured shots by deleting unwanted objects, repositioning people or objects to better fit the image and even reimagine the background with fun props. 

That’s not where the AI prowess ends. In fact, the Pixel 9 Pro is packed with heaps of AI tools that make everything from communicating with different languages to note-taking and organising your thoughts that much easier. 

Thanks to Google’s built-in chatbot Gemini, you have your own personal assistant available in an instant. Use Gemini to identify what’s wrong with your dying plant just by a photo or get recipe advice based on ingredients in your fridge. With Gemini Live, you don’t even need to type your questions and can chat freely to Gemini using natural language.

If you’re tempted by the new Pixel 9 Pro and want a contract that’s packed with data for a reasonable monthly cost, then we’d seriously recommend this deal from Mobile Phones Direct. Just remember to select the Three deal on the website.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Trusted Reviews Logo

