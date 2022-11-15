Get £35 off these super-cheap JBL noise-cancelling earbuds

The coveted Black Friday sale is getting closer every day and more deals are cropping up online, with a big discount on these JBL Tune earbuds.

The JBL Tune 230TWS Wireless has had its price slashed in the run-up to Black Friday, dropping from £79.99 to just £44.99. These earbuds are the perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays and won’t break the bank, although we can’t guarantee this deal will last too much longer.

Save £35 with this incredible JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds deal If you’ve been looking for a new pair of earbuds but don’t want to break the bank, the JBL Tune 230TWS Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are almost half their original price thanks to this early Black Friday deal. Currys

Save £35 with this deal

Now only £44.99 View Deal

For this very low price you’re getting active noise cancellation, which should ensure that you can focus on your music without any distractions, making these buds ideal for anyone who regularly travels on public transport. The included Active Ambient allows users to tune back into their surroundings at any time, handy if you need to listen for your train announcement at a station or engage in a quick conversation.

While we have not reviewed these earbuds specifically, we know that they come equipped with 6mm drivers that are enhanced by the stick form factor, according to JBL, which should provide a nuanced audio performance.

They also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating that makes these wireless earphones resistant to water splashes in any direction and so should be able to handle some rain during a run or fend off some sweat during a workout session.

According to JBL, these earbuds can be charged for only 10 minutes for up to two hours of playtime and can last eight hours during use with 24 more hours possible when you use the charging case. While this is not the most impressive battery on a pair of wireless earbuds, it should be more than enough for most people.

While noise cancelling earbuds are getting cheaper, we haven’t seen many hit this price. As such, if you’re in the market for a cheap pair of ANC earbuds then this model warrants a closer inspection ahead of the Black Friday sales.