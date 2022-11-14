 large image

Get £300 off Samsung’s brand new S95B QD-OLED TV

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If you’re in the market for a new high quality TV, then Currys has a deal for Samsung’s latest attempt to revolutionise the TV viewing experience.

The Samsung S95B is one of the first generation QD-OLED models, and as part of Currys pre-Black Friday deals, it’s had its price drop by £300 to £1199.

This marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the TV hit in the run-up to Black Friday, so you may want to grab this deal with both hands.

QD-OLED is the latest advancement in OLED technology, with a new panel capable of higher peak brightness with HDR content to produce wider viewing angles and a dazzling array of colours.

We found the S95B to be one of, if not the brightest OLEDs on the market, reaching just shy over1000 nits for a bright performance. It delivers a picture performance that registers as colourful and expressive, as well as full of contrast and varied tones. We did think that the picture modes could have been better tuned out of the box, but nonetheless the Samsung is capable of producing very attractive HDR images.

It’s also capable at upscaling lower-than-4K images, wringing out plenty of detail and clarity allied with punchy colours. It sounds much better than expected for such a slim display, too, outputting a punchy and loud performance.

It’s a TV that’s not lacking for features, especially for gamers, with a class-leading input of 9.2ms and array of features that includes AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDMI VRR, Xbox Game Pass support and 4K/120Hz refresh rates, with ALLM and VRR supported across all of its HDMI 2.1 inputs.

It’s an elegantly designed screen whether its on a stand or wall-mounted, with its precisely trimmed bezel ensuring the screen takes up all of the viewing experience. The viewing angles on the S95B are terrific too, better than some standard OLEDs can register, making these TVs a good bet for watching sports (such as the World Cup 2022).

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

