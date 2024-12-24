Get £200 off the Pixel 9 – it’s lowest price yet on Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 smartphone has only been available for a few months, but it’s currently £200 off at Amazon.

The Google Pixel 9 is available for £599 which is 25% off the £799 asking price. You can grab it in four colours, including porcelain, obsidian, mojito and cosmo.

The phone comes unlocked, which means you can use it on any UK network out of the box. It also has 128GB of storage built in. Amazon Prime users in the UK get rapid delivery at no extra cost, and it should be with you on Friday.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Pixel 9 on sale for on Amazon, and it’s even lower than the reduction on Black Friday, which brought the price down to £699.

The Google Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch Actua Display, which is Google’s name for its OLED technology with a peak brightness of 2700 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This model has a Tensor G4 chipset with a lot of new AI technology thanks to on-device Google Gemini and 12GB of RAM. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.

Our mobile editor Lewis Painter says: “The Pixel 9 collection represents the refresh that the flagship Pixel range desperately needed, with a whole new design that brings it in line with the flagship competition in 2024, and although the camera bar was beloved by some, I think the vast majority of users will appreciate the less in-your-face camera housing of this year’s collection.

“The most exciting update is in the AI department. Google’s Pixel range has always been famed for its AI prowess, but in a year with much-increased competition from other smartphone manufacturers, Google had to really stand out – and with on-device Google Gemini and new unique features like Pixel Screenshots, it looks like it has succeeded.”