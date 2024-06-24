Get £20 off the Nothing Ear (a) with ANC for a limited time

Our reviewer described the Nothing Ear (a) as “exceptional value buds” and now they’re even better value for a limited time.

Amazon is selling the Nothing Ear (a) for £79 which is a £20 saving on the asking price of £99, which feature active noise cancellation.

Snag the Nothing Ear (a) for just £79, which is £20 off Snag a fantastic deal on the highly-rated Nothing Ear (a) on Amazon. Now reduced by £20, it’s available for just £79. Experience excellent sound quality and ANC at 20% off. Amazon

Save 20%

£79 View Deal

This is the first time we’ve such a saving on the Nothing Ear (a), which have only been available for a couple of months. You’ll also be able to save on both the black and white versions of the device.

You’ll get free delivery via Amazon Prime if you have a membership, on these headphones that have the company’s identifiable transparent casing.

Our reviewer had a great time with the Nothing Ear (a) buds, and praised them for outperforming their already tempting price point. He praised the standout design, good sound quality, and the ANC getting the job done.

They have up to 42.5 hours of battery life through the charging case, while there’s support for Bluetooth 5.3 and includes compatibility with the SBC, AAC, LDAC codes.

Is the Nothing Ear (a) worth buying?

Exceptional value buds Pros Standout design that looks great in yellow

Good sound quality

ANC gets the job done Cons Not the comfiest buds

Fit takes some getting used to

Max Parker recommended this product if “you want an excellent budget pair of wireless buds.” He said that “for the price there isn’t much better.” That was before the price cut from Amazon too.

He concluded: “It’s hard not to be impressed by the Nothing Ear (a) buds. They are a feature-rich set of wireless headphones that comfortably outperform an already tempting price point. They sound good whatever you’re listening to, have a mostly successful ANC system and come packed with extra features like multi-point audio.

“These are an easy recommendation for anyone looking for an excellent budget pair of wireless earbuds.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nothing Ear (a) review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re not down for a new pair of headphones today, how about this Sky Stream offer that gets you cheap access to Sky Entertainment and Netflix.