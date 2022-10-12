Amazon has knocked £100 of the Jabra Elite 85t, a truly excellent set of true wireless earphones, as part of its Prime Early Access sales event.

As part of the two-day festivities, which wrap up at the end of play today, you can grab the Jabra Elite 85t in Titanium Black for just £119.99. That’s a £100 or 45% saving.

Get £100 off Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earphones Jabra’s ever-reliable ANC true wireless earphones have had £100 knocked off the price. Amazon

Save £100

Now £119.99 View Deal

This is your cheapest option, but if you’re willing to pay £10 more you can get a similarly great deal on the four other colours that are available.

Released in November 2020, the Jabra Elite 85t continue to be highly competitive true wireless earphones. We awarded them 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review.

They benefit from good clean sound, an excellent fit, and decent active noise cancellation. The latter was the big addition for the brand at the time over the ever-dependable Jabra Elite 75t.

You’ll get 5.5 hours of battery life with ANC on, while you can gain and hour of listening from 15 minutes of charging. The case itself can hold 25 hours of battery life. It’s also Qi-compatible, so can be wirelessly charged.

The Jabra Elite 85t aren’t quite the match of the very best that Bose and Sony have to offer in the category when it comes to sheer audio and ANC quality. With this deal in place, however, they’re no longer priced in the same league.

They’re stacks better than your average £120 true wireless earphones, that’s for sure. If that’s your budget, don’t think twice about this Amazon Prime Early Access deal.