Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Get £100 off Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earphones

Amazon has knocked £100 of the Jabra Elite 85t, a truly excellent set of true wireless earphones, as part of its Prime Early Access sales event.

As part of the two-day festivities, which wrap up at the end of play today, you can grab the Jabra Elite 85t in Titanium Black for just £119.99. That’s a £100 or 45% saving.

Jabra's ever-reliable ANC true wireless earphones have had £100 knocked off the price.

This is your cheapest option, but if you’re willing to pay £10 more you can get a similarly great deal on the four other colours that are available.

Released in November 2020, the Jabra Elite 85t continue to be highly competitive true wireless earphones. We awarded them 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review.

They benefit from good clean sound, an excellent fit, and decent active noise cancellation. The latter was the big addition for the brand at the time over the ever-dependable Jabra Elite 75t.

You’ll get 5.5 hours of battery life with ANC on, while you can gain and hour of listening from 15 minutes of charging. The case itself can hold 25 hours of battery life. It’s also Qi-compatible, so can be wirelessly charged.

The Jabra Elite 85t aren’t quite the match of the very best that Bose and Sony have to offer in the category when it comes to sheer audio and ANC quality. With this deal in place, however, they’re no longer priced in the same league.

They’re stacks better than your average £120 true wireless earphones, that’s for sure. If that’s your budget, don’t think twice about this Amazon Prime Early Access deal.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

