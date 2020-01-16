This cool saving on the Siemens KG39VVI31G free-standing fridge freezer gets you a not too shabby £100 off its RRP.

Equipped with John Lewis and Partners’ world class extended guarantee, upgrade your kitchen appliances and make the most of this discount on the classy Siemens free-standing fridge freezer, down to £499.

Siemens Fridge Freezer Deal Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel Offering an A++ energy rating, this fridge freezer ensures efficiency is at the root of your home in terms of both its performance and the storage it allows for your refrigerated and frozen goods. Complete with John Lewis' extended five year warranty period.

Now under the £500 mark, this exceptional £100 price cut comes with the aforementioned extended guarantee, giving you an extra three years on top of John Lewis’ standard two-year warranty.

They say the fridge freezer is the heart of the kitchen… well, they might not, but it definitely should be given that it’s the gatekeeper of all our food and drink desires.

Wrapped in a luxurious stainless steel finish, from cooking for a dinner party to those essential midnight snack runs, this fridge freezer from Siemens offers function and size, all with an impressive A++ energy rating, keeping your household on its toes in terms of efficiency.

Accommodating both a fridge and freezer, it also optimises on the space in your kitchen, boasting a decent amount of storage for both refrigerated and frozen goods so you’re not left squeezing it all in or panic-eating a tub of ice cream.

With removable shelves, able to adjust to meet your means, a bottle rack is also included as well as a salad crisper drawer. On top of the removable shelves, the magnetic doors are also easy to detach, allowing for an easy to clean fridge freezer that makes what can be a pretty horrible job painless. Designed with a rippled base and integrated humidity control, this allows produce to remain fresh and edible for longer, reducing the amount of food waste, too – and that’s just the fridge.

Taking it down to the freezer, enjoy its convenient superFreeze technology, ensuring food is frozen quickly as soon as its stored into your Siemens fridge freezer, with VarioFreezing making defrosting and cleaning a lot more straight forward.

Now with £100 off its RRP and a substantial five-year guarantee, you can rest assured when investing in this big purchase thanks to John Lewis and Partners’ excellent extended warranty period.

