Garmin’s Prime Big Deal Days offer understood the assignment

Garmin’s had some tough competiton recently from the likes of Apple and Samsung, but it’s just given them both a run for their money (pun intended).

While feature packed, Garmin’s high-end running watches do come with a hefty price tag to boot, but that’s no longer the case for the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar. As part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can now nab the watch for just £564.99 which is a dramatic decrease over its original £829.99 RRP at launch.

At that price, it undercuts both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, making it a much easier one to recommend for seasoned runners in need of a premium fitness tracker.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar Price Drop The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar was a great watch at full price but with a massive Big Deal Days discount attached, there’s never been a better time to buy. Amazon

Was £829.99 at launch

Now £564.99 View Deal

As its name implies, the 7X Pro Solar can use solar charging to keep its battery going for up to 37 days at a time. With that amount of battery life you can wear the Fenix 7X Pro for longer and gain more insight into crucial metrics like your body’s post-workout recovery and exactly how well you’re sleeping when the sun goes down. All of these bits of information go a long way towards ensuring that you can perform at your best when you need to.

The Fenix 7X Pro Solar benefits from Garmin’s stellar mapping software to help you keep tabs of where you are when out on a route and if you’re running in the dark or are worried that you’ve taken a wrong turn, there’s a built-in torch on the device to light up your path and get you back to where you need to be. There’s also a strobe-light option for the torch if someone is trying to find their way to where you are.

Diving back into the software, Garmin’s Morning Report is easily one of my favourite perks of Garmin’s OS as it gives you an immediate rundown of how well you slept and exactly how intense a workout your body can handle for the day. As a cherry on top, there’s also full functionality for offline music playback via services like Spotify and Deezer.

I could go on about why the Fenix 7X Pro Solar is well worth picking up at this price, but there’s no telling exactly how long the deal will be around for, so just know that it’s best to jump on it whilst it’s still here.