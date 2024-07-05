Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin's most stylish watch is down to a bargain price

For anyone on the hunt for a fairly fashionable fitness watch that doesn’t break the bank, look no further than this Garmin deal on Amazon.

Even though Garmin’s fitness and running watches are packed full of must-have features, they aren’t exactly the most alluring from a fashion standpoint. Luckily however, not all of Garmin’s range is like this with the recent Garmin Vivoactive 5 standing out as quite an eye-catching timepiece.

The watch was already an easy recommendation at its full price of £259.99, but right now it can be yours for just £229 from Amazon. Not only is it a great smartwatch deal in its own right, it’s a great buy for anyone looking to make a change to their fitness routine and in need of a dedicated tracker to make sure that they reach their goals.

  • Amazon
  • Was £259.99
  • Now £229
While it might be tempting to opt for the Apple Watch SE, which sits at a similar price of £219, that watch is best served to those who simply want smart features and app access on the go, whereas the Vivoactive 5 is far better suited for long-term fitness gains.

Part of the reason for this is that the Vivoactive 5 boasts a battery life of up to 11-days on a single charge. That’s crucial because if you do decide to undertake a 10K or even a half-marathon down the line, you’ll want a smartwatch that doesn’t run out of juice halfway through the race.

Crucially, the watch also boasts offline music playback so you can download songs from Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music and listen to them directly on the watch without needing to bring your phone with you.

One aspect that I really enjoy about Garmin’s software is its emphasis on rest and recovery. Thanks to the Morning Report which appears on your watch as soon as you wake up, you can find out right away if your body is fully rested and ready to take on a demanding workout.

There’s a lot to like about the Garmin Vivoactive 5 but when it’s available for such a cheaper price, now’s the perfect time to pick one up and start reaching your fitness goals.

