Garmin’s early Black Friday deal obliterates the Apple Watch

Get the Garmin Vivoactive 5 Smartwatch for just £199 in Argos’ early Black Friday sale. That’s a massive £30 off its usual RRP.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is seeing a price drop in early Black Friday sales

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a well-rounded smartwatch that boasts over thirty preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, a personalised Sleep Coach and Energy Monitoring. Plus, unlike the Apple Watch, it works with both iOS and Android smartphones too.

Having said that, there are a few extra features for Android users, such as the ability to view images in notifications.

Users can track activities such as walking, running and cycling, or follow dedicated workouts including Pilates, yoga and HIIT too. Enable Wheelchair mode, which includes multiple preloaded workouts for handcycle activities, and the Vivoactive 5 will automatically track pushes, rather than steps.

Every morning you will receive a customisable Morning Report which offers you an overview of your sleep, recovery, HRV status and more as soon as you wake up.

With Garmin’s Body Battery energy monitoring, the Vivoactive 5 is able to track your health and fitness data to help you understand when you should prioritise rest or workout instead.

The Vivoactive 5 also tracks your heart rate, fitness age and even your stress levels, plus with Sleep Coach you‘ll receive a sleep score every day and receive personalised coaching based on how much sleep you need.

We gave the Vivoactive 5 Smartwatch a four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended award, with our reviewer concluding: “if you’re looking for a watch at a mid range price that performs well for sports tracking and offers good core smartwatch features, the Vivoactive 5 delivers that.”

