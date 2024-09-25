Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin’s Apple Watch SE killer is now even cheaper

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a well-rounded sports watch that already provides great value and is a great alternative to the Apple Watch SE.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for just £217, which is a decent saving on the £259.99 asking price on this 2023 watch.

Garmin Vevoactive 5 drops to £217

Garmin Vevoactive 5 drops to £217

Save more than £42 on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 sports watch that offers more than 30 sports modes and ample smartwatch features

  Amazon
  RRP: £259.99
  Now £217
View Deal

The watch features a sharp AMOLED colour screen, offers 30 preloaded sports apps and golf tracking. There’s up to 11 days of battery life (17 hours in the best GPS mode) and compatibility with Android and iOS.

There’s also some well integrated smartwatch features, including the colourful displays and access to your smartwatch notifications (Android users get a little more flexibility here) and access to Garmin Pay and music streaming from the likes of Spotify and Deezer for offline playback.

It doesn’t quite match the smartwatch-like feature set of the more expensive Venu range, but there’s still plenty to go on for those seeking integration with their smartphone beyond fitness tracking. We liked the Morning Report, which shows you particular information you’d like to see when you wake up.

Our reviewer said you’d get a good mix of sports watch and smartwatch and said the mid-range price point and good performance for core sports watch and smartwatch features.

Our reviewer says: “What the Garmin Vivoactive 5 has done is given us another very well-rounded sports watch with better smartwatch features than most sports watches, along with an AMOLED display that competes and betters a lot of smartwatches at a similar price.”

