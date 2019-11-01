No one likes to exercise in the cold, but perhaps a new smartwatch could help you stay motivated as winter draws near. You’re in luck: the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch is on sale now at John Lewis, so you can buy one for cheap.

Originally retailing at £279.99, the Vivoactive 3 is selling in black for £149.99 and in white for £158.00. The price difference between versions is fairly unimportant. Whichever colour you opt for, you’ll have saved more than £100 on a watch that will encourage you to keep fit, monitor your vitals and even give you access to Garmin Pay if your bank happens to support it.

John Lewis Deal Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch Save yourself a whopping £130 on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS at John Lewis. With contactless payment, a solid heart rate monitor and up to 13 hours of battery life, you really don't want to miss this deal.

The Vivoactive 3 has a ton of features that make it the perfect wrist-bound fitness companion. It tracks your step count, monitors your resting and active heart rates and measures how well you’re sleeping. It can even keep an eye on your stress levels and guide you through calming breathing exercises, helping both body and mind stay in tip-top shape.

This excellent smartwatch comes with 15 different sports apps covering everything from jogging to golfing. It even has a mode for skiing, for the more adventurous exercisers out there. To get the most out of the Vivoactive 3, you can sync it up to Garmin’s companion app to easily access all your data in one place. The app also lets you personalise your device, with thousands of nifty virtual watch faces that can be downloaded for free.

While the Vivoactive 3 lacks some of the more cutting-edge coaching features seen in Garmin’s most expensive watches, it still packs plenty of options. For example, you can set a step goal which the watch will alter to try and challenge but not discourage you, as well as reminders to move around more if you’re falling short.

Robust and lightweight, with a display that is still clear even in bright sunlight, the Vivoactive 3 is ideal for indoor or outdoor use. You can even shower with it on or take it swimming (naturally there’s an app for that too), since the Vivoactive 3 is water resistant up to depths of 50 meters. Remember, when you make your purchase through John Lewis, you get a 2-year extended warranty, so you’d be covered even if something did go wrong.

The Vivoactive 3 doesn’t have a way to store or play music, but while it lacks some of the bells and whistles of other smartwatches, it more than makes up for it with its battery. Hikers or long distance runners will be particularly impressed by the Vivoactive 3’s 13 hours GPS battery life (and 7 days maximum battery life) as well as how little time it takes to recharge.

We gave the Vivoactive 3 an 8 out of 10 rating and praised its HR monitor, its sunlight-proof screen and its longevity.

This is a superb deal on a smart watch that is ideal for both fitness fanatics, and those looking to start improving their health. For your chance to pick up a Vivoactive 3 at a steep discount, head on over to John Lewis now.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil